Gossip Girl Season 1 Episode 2 Review: She's Having a Maybe

There's still a lot of room for improvement.

Many new shows pick up the momentum after weak series premieres, but Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1 Episode 2 was a very minor improvement.

The fatal flaw on any show is in the development of the characters, and "She's Having a Maybe" featured most of the characters making dumb decisions.

We'll start with the good. Audrey had an ice-cold exterior on Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1 Episode 1, but after witnessing what happened with her mother, it's easier to see why she acts the way she does.

All Audrey wants is for her mother to take an interest in her life and show up. It's not too much to ask, and while it's evident her mother is struggling with various life changes, there are certain measures she should be taking to maintain a relationship with her daughter.

Her mother's outburst at Aki about still being Mrs. Hope was very telling. She's in denial that her marriage is over while also burying her head in the sand about her company filing for bankruptcy.

The original Gossip Girl was mostly about the rich, so seeing how Audrey and her mother adapt to this new direction will surely set this series apart in a sense.

But Audrey's development now goes far beyond her mother's, and that can only be a good thing. She was lusting after Max, and the twist that they slept together came out of nowhere.

Deep down, Audrey knows her relationship with Aki is over. He's too passive for her. She wants someone who challenges her and won't be nice for the sake of it.

She might think that Max is the person she needs in her life, but he's a trainwreck who gets off on manipulating people into doing what he wants.

Max is the type of person who says yes to everything, and he expects the same in return. It's a horrible mindset to have, and his pursuit of Rafa was highly inappropriate, but then again, Rafa should have taken his advances to the school board immediately.

Rafa wanted to play the "I don't sleep with my students card," but Max's friends were talking about how he was well-known on the Upper East Side for sleeping with everyone.

Max stalking Rafa at the sauna was another big issue. He's willing to go to any lengths necessary to get what he wants, and it's going to come back and bite him eventually.

Aki was clearly loving being used to make Rafa jealous, maybe a little too much. Max realized straight away Aki was attracted to him.

Now that Max has slept with Audrey and made out with Aki, he's going to lord it over them to get what he wants. It's a shame he feels the need to manipulate people, but it makes me wonder what else he's capable of.

He's a bit of a loose cannon, and at one point, he's going to experience a huge downfall. Will he have pushed everyone away when that time comes?

Julien and Zoya going to war was par for the course on a show like Gossip Girl, but did they really need to make up by the end of the episode?

There's something off about the pacing of this reboot, and something tells me the issue is that the episodes run just under an hour. Much of the content was filler, and it could have probably been edited down to a leaner 40-minute installment.

I'm still not buying the sisters bickering over Obie. Obie is, quite frankly, the worst character on the show. There's no development for him, just him making sweeping moves to impress Zoya, and it's boring.

I appreciated Julien and her minions worrying about the optics of her not being with Obie. Julien being an influencer, her followers strive for transparency.

They want to believe that this life Julien is showing them is genuine, and if she's hiding the fact she and her boyfriend broke up, that's a major red flag.

She was losing followers quickly, and she had to do something to regain control of the narrative.

Using Gossip Girl to her advantage was a good move because it let her get the upper hand.

It was inevitable Davis, and Nick would meet, but at least they handled it like mature adults.

There's a lot of history between them, and they were fated to hate each other, but the fact they managed to put it aside for the sake of their daughters is something else entirely.

Is it bad that I'm starting to dig the parents more than the students? All of the parents on "She's Having a Maybe" got better material to work with than the students, and that's probably because they had less screen time.

The overall issue with this show harkens back to the length of the episodes.

Heck, even Kate came across much better this time. Yes, she tried to get some sordid content to keep the Instagram page alive, but she also experienced some major hurdles.

Then, when she could have imploded Julien and Zoya's relationship some more, she opted to delete the image.

The show is clearly considering putting Kate and Nick together, and the only reason that would work is if Kate gave up what she's doing entirely.

Could you imagine the headlines when it inevitably comes out? Julien's follower count will likely balloon, and she'll be propelled to full-fledged celebrity status.

"She's Having a Maybe" was average. The show needs to find its footing soon, or it runs the risk of losing many viewers.

There is so much frivolous stuff going on, and we need to get some movement soon.

What did you think of all the drama?

Do you prefer the teens or the parents?

Hit the comments.

Catch a new episode Thursday on HBO Max.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.