Heels Sneak Peek: Get a Look Behind the Scenes at Starz's New Wrestling Drama

If you've been following Comic-Con at home this weekend, you might have already gotten a full dose of the upcoming Starz drama Heels.

If you missed it, here's a little behind-the-scenes primer for you.

On August 15, two of your favorite TV action stars, Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig, will take to the ring as brothers Jack and Ace.

In the wake of their father's death, the family is struggling, but nobody is struggling more than his sons, who have jumped into their father's profession to keep his legacy alive.

The Duffy Wrestling League (DWL) is the heart of their Georgia small-town.

It's not the big leagues, but the action dominates Friday nights, giving fans a release they so desperately need from their daily routine.

Heels is the Friday Night Lights of the wrestling world, using the sport as an entry point into a compelling family drama.

After the panel today, Starz released a sneak peek and character art for the show.

The panel featured series stars Amell, Ludwig, Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund, James Harrison, Allen Maldonado, Chris Bauer.

The cast was joined by writer, creator, and Executive Producer Michael Waldron and Mike O’Malley, who also serves as Executive Producer.

Written and created by Executive Producer Michael Waldron (Loki, the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) with Executive Producer Mike O’Malley (Shameless, Survivor’s Remorse) as showrunner.

Peter Segal (Get Smart, 50 First Dates, Tommy Boy, “Shameless”), who directs several episodes, also serves as executive producer.

Heels also stars Alison Luff as Staci Spade, Jack’s wife, who learns that she has to contend with the emotional stakes her in-laws have invested in their wrestling goals and the demands it puts on her family.

Mary McCormack is Willie Day, Jack’s business partner and the logistical brains behind the local wrestling organization.

Kelli Berglund is Crystal Tyler, Ace’s valet, and love interest.

Allen Maldonado is Rooster Robbins, one of the best wrestlers in the circuit, who always has something to prove and always backs it up.

Two-time Super Bowl champion James Harrison stars as Apocalypse, a been-around-the-block journeyman wrestler who’s been at it for decades and has no illusions of fame or glory.

And finally, Chris Bauer is Wild Bill Hancock, a larger-than-life former wrestling star who is now a high-level pro wrestling scout.

Each character is heavily influenced by wrestling and also by the DWL.

Their lives revolve around the league, and their passion for the sport and its community investment runs high.

Heels features tremendous athleticism from its ring-bound stars and an emotional journey that challenges them outside the ring.

Along with Waldron, O’Malley, and Segal, LBI Entertainment’s Julie Yorn (Hell or High Water, White Boy Rick, The Dirt), Christopher Donnelly, and Patrick Walmsley will also serve as executive producers.

Heels is produced by Lionsgate TV for Starz in association with Paramount Television Studios.

Heels premieres worldwide on Sunday, August 15, across all Starz platforms, including at 9 PM ET/PT on Starz in the U.S. and Canada.

Check out the latest insight into the new show, and let us know if you'll be watching!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.