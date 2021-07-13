Jason Sudeikis Speaks Out Following Split From Olivia Wilde: "I Hit a Rock Bottom"

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis is opening up about his split from Olivia Wilde for the first time since they called it quits.

Sudeikis and Wilde ended their engagement in 2020.

“I’ll have a better understanding of why [it happened] in a year,” the 45-year-old dished in a GQ interview.

“And an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”

The pair started dating in 2011 and got engaged two years later. They share two children; A son named Otis and a daughter, Daisy.

While news of their breakup emerged in November of last year, there were unconfirmed reports that they had been apart since the beginning of that year.

In the aforementioned interview, Sudeikis said that the breakup did happen in November, and he's been trying to move on ever since.

“That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about,” he explained.

“You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it.”

The actor acknowledged the past year had been tough, citing “personal stuff [and] professional stuff,” but he felt rewarded for making it through the tricky year in one piece.

“I think if you have the opportunity to hit a rock bottom, however you define that, you can become 412 bones or you can land like an Avenger,” he added.

“I personally have chosen to land like an Avenger. It doesn’t mean when you blast back up you’re not going to run into a bunch of s–t and have to, you know, fight things to get back to the heights that you were at, but I’d take that over 412 bones anytime.”

The actor does believe “there is a power” in these big changes, so long as you can bounce back.

“Because we all know that a bone, up to a certain age, when it heals, it heals stronger."

"So, I mean, it’s not to knock anybody that doesn’t land like an Avenger. Because there’s strength in that too,” Sudeikis said.

The actor has been keeping busy with his award-winning comedy series, Ted Lasso, which returns for its second season this month on Apple TV+.

Today, the series broke a record for the most nominations for a freshman comedy at the Emmys, surpassing Glee.

