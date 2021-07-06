Joe Exotic: Kyle MacLachlan to Play Carole Baskin's Husband in Peacock Limited Series

Kyle MacLachlan is entering the world of Joe Exotic.

The Twin Peaks and Desperate Housewives star has been set for a key role opposite Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell in the upcoming Peacock limited series based on the Wondery podcast.

MacLachlan is set to play Howard Baskin.

The series will center around Baskin, Exotic, and the tigers they famously tussled over.

The insanity begins when Baskin learns that her sworn nemesis is breeding and using his menagerie for profit.

“She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry,” per the official logline.

“But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.”

The cast is rounded out by Brian Van Holt as John Reinke, Nat Wolff as Travis Maldonado, Sam Keeley as John Finlay, Lex Mayson as Saff, Dean Winters as Jeff Lowe, Joel Marsh Garland as James Garretson, and William Fichtner as Rick Kirkham.

In addition to Twin Peaks and Desperate Housewives, MacLachlan has also starred on Sex and the City, Portlandia, The Good Fight, and How I Met Your Mother.

The series was initially in the works at three NBC-owned outlets, including NBC, USA Network, and Peacock, but Susan Rovner announced earlier this year that it would be exclusive to the streaming service.

“Joe Exotic is shaping up to be a bold and provocative drama and perfectly suited for Peacock, where we can push the envelope and truly bring the story to life in a way that we would be unable to do on broadcast television,” Rovner said in a statement to THR in May.

The Tiger King docuseries was a roaring success for Netflix upon its launch, propelling the stars to, well, even more stardom.

There is also another scripted iteration of the story in the works at Amazon. That one will star Nicolas Cage.

