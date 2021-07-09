Justin Chambers to Play Marlon Brando in Paramount+ Limited Series The Offer

Justin Chambers is returning to TV screens.

The former Grey's Anatomy star has joined the cast of the Paramount+ limited series The Offer, according to Deadline.

The Offer is based on Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy's extraordinary, never-revealed experiences of making The Godfather.

The 10-episode event series is written and executive produced by Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora, The Player).

Ruddy will also serve as executive producer, alongside showrunner Nikki Toscano (Hunters) and Emmy(R) Award-winning producer Leslie Greif (Hatfields & McCoys).

Chambers is set to play Marlon Brando in the upcoming series, joining a cast that also includes Miles Teller (Whiplash) as Ruddy and Dan Fogler (The Walking Dead) as Coppola.

Chambers starred on Grey's Anatomy for 15 years before announcing his exit in 2019.

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” Chambers revealed in a statement at the time.

“For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time."

"As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride.”

Unlike many other cast members who left the ABC drama, Chambers' Alex Karev left the show alive, with the character reuniting with a long-lost love.

Armie Hammer was initially set to star in The Offer, but he exited the show amid controversy surrounding alleged leaked online messages.

"I'm not responding to these bull— claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," he said in a statement to People at the time of his exit.

