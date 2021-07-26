Legends of Tomorrow Twist: Constantine's Story to Conclude, but Matt Ryan Has a New Character!

DC's Legends of Tomorrow is making some changes as it looks toward Season 7.

The cast - including Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekhman, Shayan Sobhian, Lisseth Chavez, and Matt Ryan - plus executive producers/co-showrunners Keto Shimizu and Phil Klemmer appeared at a Legends panel at Comic Con@Home to discuss the series.

Series star Caity Lotz introduced the panel with a sneak peek at a trailer that featured an exclusive look at the remainder of the show's sixth season.

Phil Klemmer revealed that "while John Constantine's arc on the show is coming to an end in season six, Matt Ryan's journey with the Legends is not over."

In season seven, Ryan will be back as a series regular, and he will play a new original role: Dr. Gwyn Davies, an eccentric scientist from the early 20th century who might be the team's only hope next season.

Matt Ryan said: "As everyone who loves him knows, in the end, John Constantine will walk his path alone. The time has come for John to part ways with the Legends, and for me to part ways with John."

"I'm really excited to be creating this new role on the show and having some fun with it - discovering how this new character fits in and causes some trouble for the Legends." ·

Also, joining the Legends in season seven will be Amy Louise Pemberton, who has voiced Gideon, the Waverider's AI, for all six seasons as a series regular.

Pemberton has appeared as the AI's physical form a handful of times, but she will now portray a flesh-and-blood version of Gideon in the real world.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekhman, Shayan Sobhian, Lisseth Chavez, Amy Louise Pemberton, Nick Zano, and Dominic Purcell.

