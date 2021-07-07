Loki Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Journey Into Mystery

If you thought that one Loki was trouble, try dealing with an infinite amount of them, including an alligator variant.

Not much was learned on Loki Season 1 Episode 5 in terms of the origins of the Time Variance Authority. But if you're a hardcore Loki and MCU fan, then "Journey Into Mystery" was for you.

The episode was jam-packed with fun Easter eggs that will undoubtedly lead to some pretty fun and outrageous fan theories as we head into the finale of Loki Season 1.

It's clear that the writers had a tremendous amount of fun with this episode and creating all of the different Lokis.

From President Loki to Alligator Loki, each variant had its own quirk that delighted the viewers. But all of them shared the same traits of a Loki and the same heartbreak.

Classic Loki: Gotta keep moving so we don't die.

Loki: I can get behind that, but what's your plan?

Classic Loki: Don't die.

Loki: Okay, understood, but beyond that?

Classic Loki: Don't die.

Loki: Don't die isn't a plan. It's a general demand of living. Permalink: Don't die isn't a plan. It's a general demand of living.

If you were not convinced of the complexity of the Loki character before this episode, you should be now. Yes, Loki is manipulative, conniving, and self-serving. But he is also insecure, and deep down, wants to be good.

It wasn't in the cards for Loki to live a happy life, though, because the second a Loki veers off course from their destiny to die at the hands of Thanos, the TVA finds them and prunes them.

Or, you know, one of them kills Thor and then is sent to The Void. But that's beside the point.

The best Loki variant on "Journey Into Mystery" was, without a doubt, Classic Loki, played by the extraordinary Richard E. Grant. He portrayed this role beautifully and left such an impact behind in only a short amount of time.

Yes, Kid Loki and Alligator Loki were super cool, too, but Classic Loki perfectly embodied what it means to be the God of Mischief, complexities and all.

Hunter B-15: You'll never find them. Not before she does.

Ravonna: And why is that?

Hunter B-15: You only want it. She needs it. Permalink: You only want it. She needs it.

It was heartbreaking to hear Classic Loki's story of his journey to The Void. Nothing will ever break our hearts more than when he said, "To tell you the truth, I missed my brother." When did the Marvel Cinematic Universe get so dang emotional?

He lived so long on his own, and the moment he decided that the loneliness was too much to take, the TVA ripped him from the timeline.

And despite the trauma he endured, he still sacrificed himself so that Loki and Sylvie could have a chance to take down the TVA. It was an honor, sir. Hopefully, he's not actually dead and just disguised himself as the helmet. Anything is possible.

At the end of the day, all Loki truly wants is the approval of others, especially coming from his brother. We, of course, learned this from the movies, but it's reassuring to know that all Lokis have it in them to be good.

The main Loki of this story, the one who stole the Tesseract on Avengers: Endgame, has turned over a new leaf in the matter of only a few episodes.

Mobius: All that time, I really believed we were the good guys.

Sylvie: Annihilating entire realities, orphaning little girls, classic hero stuff.

Mobius: Well, I guess when you think the ends justify the means, there's not much you won't do. Permalink: Well, I guess when you think the ends justify the means, there's not much you won't do.

But, unlike his counterpart killed by Thanos on Avengers: Infinity War, this Loki was motivated by a couple of other people to be good rather than by Thor.

The Thor and Loki relationship is one of the best in the MCU, but this time, Loki drew inspiration from Mobius and Sylvie in his quest to be good.

Part of the reason why Loki has been known to turn over to the good side is that someone has expressed their belief in him.

First, it was Thor in the Sacred Timeline, and now it is Mobius and Sylvie. He has formed an unbreakable connection with both of them, and it's heartwarming to see that he has people he can rely on outside of his family.

While Loki and Mobius share a friendship, it's obvious that Loki and Sylvie's connection runs a little bit deeper.

Sylvie: How do I know that, in the final moments, you won't betray me?

Loki: Listen, Sylvie, I...I betrayed everyone who ever loved me. I betrayed my father, my brother...my home. I know what I did. And I know why I did it. And that's not who I am anymore. Okay? I won't let you down. Permalink: Listen, Sylvie, I...I betrayed everyone who ever loved me. I betrayed my father, my...

A romance between the two of them was hinted at on Loki Season 1 Episode 4, and this episode just furthered that notion.

In a way, they make for a great couple and share outrageous chemistry, but it's still a bit strange because they are both technically the same person. However, if anyone were going to fall for themselves, it would be Loki.

The TVA is evil, plain and simple.

After seeing The Void and hearing Classic Loki's story and Sylvie's, anyone could tell you that what the TVA and the Time Keepers are doing is not right.

The people working at the TVA, minus Ravonna, are technically innocent because doing what they were told is necessary to maintain order in the universe.

But they are variants themselves, and it's time that they know the truth. So let's hope that Mobius can do some damage back at the TVA and persuade the Minutemen to his side.

The big question, however, is who is truly behind the TVA?

Loki, Sylvie, and Mobius are not the only ones seeking an answer to that question. Ravonna wants to know, too.

Ravonna has backstabbed so many people within a couple of episodes, so it's hard to like her at this point. But will she redeem herself on Loki Season 1 Episode 6?

She has blindly followed the Time Keepers for what she believes to be her entire life. So, it's understandable that she would have some apprehension about burning the TVA to the ground as Mobius wants.

Mobius: Looks like you got away in the end.

Loki: I always do. What will you do at the TVA?

Mobius: Burn it to the ground. Thanks for the spark. Permalink: Burn it to the ground. Thanks for the spark.

It's still annoying, though, that she was willing to prune one of her friends without batting an eye.

Ideally, the reveal about the Time Keepers and the true origins of the TVA will finally open her eyes, and she will see that what they are doing is not fair. Everyone, even variants, deserves the chance to prove themselves and live happy lives.

What did you think, Loki Fanatics?

Is Classic Loki truly dead? Will we finally see Mobius ride a jet ski? This show's cinematographer will definitely receive an Emmy, right? How do you feel about Loki and Sylvie as a couple? Who will they find beyond Alioth?

And what was your favorite Easter egg? The Thanos copter? Thorg? Yellowjacket's helmet?

Let me know in the comments!

Loki airs Wednesdays on Disney+.

