Manifest Scales Nielsen Streaming Chart With Astronomical Figures!

Manifest may be canceled, but viewers are still finding the series.

The missing plane drama's first two seasons managed just under 2.5 billion minutes of viewing on the Nielsen streaming chart for the week of June 14.

The number is more than double what it did the previous week, where Sweet Tooth beat it out.

NBC officially canceled Manifest last month after three seasons, despite the fact that it remained a reliable ratings performer.

Manifest Season 3 averaged 3.2 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the all-important adults 18-49 demo on NBC.

The series dipped 29 percent in the demo this season, but when you compare it to the drops of the other shows on NBC, it was expected.

Among 14 dramas on NBC, Manifest ranked No.7 in the demo, meaning that a renewal was deemed a given.

While the on-air ratings did slip as the series progressed, the numbers on-demand and streaming continued to be strong, meaning the series remained a solid option for the network.

When the series arrived on Netflix, it quickly shot to the top spot, beating out the streamer's original programming.

It almost broke a record for the most trending show earlier this month, but it was dethroned as the top show by Virgin River, which returned for its third season.

After NBC swung the axe, Netflix stepped into the ring to explore the possibility of a formal pickup, but negotiations fell apart quickly, leaving the series in jeopardy.

The cast has since been released from their contracts with the show, meaning that if it somehow does return down the line, new deals would have to be ironed out.

As things stand, the series is dead, but these streaming numbers continue to be impressive.

It could give Warner Bros. TV the drive to shop the series to other outlets again.

Series creator Jeff Rake previously admitted that the show might come to a close as a standalone movie instead of the planned three additional seasons.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.