Manifest Tops Streaming Chart as Revival Talks Continue

Manifest is holding up well on the Nielsen streaming chart.

The canceled NBC drama racked up 2.1 billion minutes viewed on Netlflix, holding on to the top spot for the second week running.

The news comes a week after it emerged that the show racked up 2.5 billion minutes viewed on the streamer, proving once again that there is an audience for the series.

NBC officially canceled Manifest after three seasons earlier this year, and talks between Warner Bros. TV and Netflix subsequently fell apart.

The series seemed dead in the water, with the cast being released from their contracts, but the interest in the streaming numbers appear to have renewed interest in picking up the show.

Deadline reported earlier this week that both NBC and Netflix were in talks with Warner Bros. TV to save the series.

At the time of the cancellation, NBC had Law & Order For the Defense and Good Girls Season 5 on track to join its 2021-22 schedule.

Things changed and Good Girls was subsequently canceled due to reported issues making deals with the cast.

The latest Law & Order spinoff did not come together in the way the network hoped, so it was also canceled.

Manifest was a decent performer for NBC,averaging 3.2 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the all-important adults 18-49 in its most recent season.

Among 14 dramas on NBC, Manifest ranked No.7 in the demo, meaning that a renewal was deemed a given.

It's unclear whether the series could be shared between NBC and Netflix, or if the chatter is for one of the destinations to pick the show up.

The cast and crew have been vocal about wanting to continue the story.

"I’m devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us," showrunner Jeff Rake shared on Twitter when the search began to find a new home.

"That we’ve been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story."

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.