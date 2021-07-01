Meghan McCain Quits The View

Meghan McCain is saying goodbye to The View.

The Daily Mail reports that Meghan will announce the news during Thursday's new episode.

Her final appearance is slated for the end of July. People also confirmed the news.

A Disney revealed told the star "will announce her resignation on Thursday's show," but it seems the show did not want to part ways with her so soon.

The source said, "we have tried to keep her, but she is adamant that now is the right time for her to leave."

McCain's The View co-hosts – Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro – "are not yet aware that Meghan has resigned."

No details have been revealed on why McCain is closing the door on discussing topics on the series, but many have called for her firing on multiple occasions.

Earlier this year, she found herself in hot water for calling Vice President Kamala Harris a "moron."

It was also reported that McCain walked out of a meeting called by ABC News President Kim Godwin to speak about concerns about the show.

According to the report, the meeting addressed the way the hosts were coming across to the audience after heated debates on the series.

Meghan has been vocal about not leaving the show whenever she's been asked about it, even after a petition with thousands of signatures calling for her to be replaced went public.

Earlier this year, she told host Andy Cohen that she was not going anywhere on Watch What Happens Live.

"Because whether we like it or not, I'm not going anywhere on the show, Joy's not going anywhere on the show, we all have to live and co-exist together just like Americans right now," she said.

"Which is a little deeper of an answer, but we’re all going to try, and co-exist and I really want to have us all move forward."

It's unclear whether ABC has anyone in mind to replace McCain, but the network may opt for a complete overhaul of the cast.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Will you miss Meghan?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.