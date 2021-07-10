Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries Exclusive: A Compelling New Case Begins!

Dead bodies follow the Ms. Fisher's Modern Murder Mysteries characters!

On Ms. Fisher's Modern Murder Mysteries Season 2 Episode 7, the gang gathers at the river to relax and distract themselves from their assorted heartaches.

Unfortunately for them, Samuel hooks a corpse with his fishing rod, leading to a deadly day in the sun.

It emerges that the victim evaded murder charges many years ago, and so Peregrine and James search for a suspect with a motive for revenge.

Acorn TV provided TV Fanatic with an exclusive clip, and it shows Peregrine and James chatting about potential suspects and ultimately deciding to interview them separately.

Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries is a spinoff of the Australian series Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries.

Ms. Fisher Dances It takes place in the swinging 1960s and follows the fearless and spirited Peregrine Fisher (Logie Award-nominated Geraldine Hakewill, Wanted), the niece of a world-class adventuress and private detective Phryne Fisher, as she inherits a windfall from her famous aunt and sets out to become an exceptional sleuth in her own right.

As unusual crimes unfold in 1960s Melbourne, Peregrine Fisher (Hakewilll) tackles her biggest mysteries yet while juggling romance, a career, and the life of an Adventuress.

But just as Peregrine prepares to settle into a courtship with noble policeman Detective James Steed (Joel Jackson, Peter Allen: Not the Boy Next Door, Deadline Gallipolli), the two crimefighters face a crossroads.

Playful but never mocking, exuberant but never naive, Peregrine Fisher continues her mission to do the legacy of her famous aunt justice, to find her way in changing times, and to make a difference in the world.

A Fun New Mystery This season, while Peregrine investigates cases at an air hostess school, a dog show, and a bowling alley, Birdie Birnside (Catherine McClements, Wentworth) reignites her spying career with an old flame, and Violetta (Louisa Mignone) and Samuel (Toby Truslove) struggle to contain their passion.

Check out the trailer below for the next episode, airing July 12 on Acorn TV.

