One of Us Is Lying Teaser: Detention Turns Deadly in Peacock's Mystery Drama

One of Us Is Lying is poised to be the next hit teen drama.

Based on Karen M. McManus’s New York Times best-selling novel, the series is the story of what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention, and only four make it out alive.

Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide.

It's a convincing hook, right?

It sounds like The Breakfast Club meets Elite, and the new teaser seems to back that up.

And, if you're tired of waiting week-to-week for answers, you'll be happy to know that Peacock releases all episodes at once.

That means you can get your binge on and dig into one of the most promising shows of the year when it launches.

The streamer is not revealing when the show will launch, beyond a "coming soon," but it should be within the next few months.

The cast includes Marianly Tejada (Bronwyn), Cooper van Grootel (Nate), Annalisa Cochrane (Addy), Chibuikem Uche (Cooper), Jessica McLeod (Janae), Barrett Carnahan (Jake), Melissa Collazo (Maeve), and Mark McKenna (Simon).

One of Us Is Lying is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Darío Madrona (co-creator of Elite) will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Elite is one of my favorite shows, crafting compelling mysteries throughout its first four seasons on Netflix, so I'm cautiously optimistic that this series will be a hit.

Erica Saleh (Evil) wrote the pilot and will executive produce. Evil is another great show, so all of these people associated with the show come from well-known projects.

The series is also executive produced by John Sacchi and Matt Groesch of 5 More Minutes Productions, who developed the pilot. Filmmaker and actress Jennifer Morrison directed and produced the pilot.

What are your thoughts on the concept?

Check out the teaser trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.