Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 2 Review: Reaping And Sowing

That certainly took a turn.

If you were wondering how Kanan would get off the hook for being a part of Buck Twenty's murder, well, the closing moments of Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 2 clued you into who the scapegoat was going to be.

We're two hours in, and we've already seen two of Kanan's classmates killed, and yet it feels like we've barely scraped the surface regarding the chaos that's lowkey brewing in Jamaica, Queens.

After making a brief appearance in Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 1, Detective Howard was back in a big way here.

Is he a bad cop? At first glance, seeing his conversation with Unique play out, it would appear that way. But it seems to be much deeper than that.

He stresses the importance of no more dead bodies in the streets while simultaneously advocating for Unique to be the king of the streets over Raq.

Those two things are kind of at war with one another because if you truly want no more bloodshed, you should be cleaning the streets of the drugs, period. Not wanting to see one faction in charge over the other.

There's something at play here with Howard, but we still don't have enough information yet to figure out what he's after.

It doesn't feel like he's working hand in hand with Unique or anything, but it's clear they have an understanding. And it's not clear that the same understanding is being extended to Raq.

And while war hasn't officially been declared, allowing Raq and Unique still to exchange forced pleasantries, the tension is thick whenever the two are together.

Neither one of them will be content to play second fiddle. And there can only be one King or Queen of the streets. But we're not quite there yet, because Raq had bigger things on her plate, like keeping Kanan safe.

Even with Unique calling his people off, Buck Twenty had a family and other friends, and his murder was cold-blooded and the talk of the town.

The relationship between Raq and Kanan continues to be the brightest spot of the series thus far. Of course, they're not perfect, and their relationship is flawed in some ways, but at its core, it's two people who are each other's world and will move heaven and earth to protect each other.

Their conversation about being scared and feeling those feelings was such a blunt and raw conversation that you don't see enough of on dramas of this nature. It's all about being hard and emotionless to a degree. Violence is the name of the game, and who has time to be scared when you're in a business-like drug dealing?

But the reality is their human beings, and fear is a normal human reaction. Even the people who work the most dangerous jobs on the planet are still humans underneath it all.

Raq isn't a robot, and she's scared for her son. Expressing that emotion and not hiding behind some kind of false bravado with him was a powerful moment for the pair.

It does nobody any good for them to act like everything is okay when it's not.

But one thing Raq does need to decide is whether she's bringing Kanan all the way in or not. Continuing to lie to him isn't going to work, even if the lies protect him. He's pretty much made up his mind at this point, and he wants to be in the business.

So you can either teach him and try to ensure that he gets it right. Or you can essentially keep jerking him around to the point where he realizes he has to figure things out on his own.

His reaction to D-Wiz's murder will probably end up being a defining moment for them. She set D-Wiz up to take the heat off Kanan, and hey, maybe that was the right play in the grand scheme of things, but the fact she lied to Kanan about it shows that she knew it wasn't a decision he would like.

D-Wiz was his friend, and it wasn't even clear which one of them ended up being the one to deliver the fatal blow to Buck Twenty. Now D-Wiz is dead, and his death will be painted as the revenge the streets needed to loosen the heat on Kanan.

But it was never going to be that simple.

Not only did Raq keep her plan hidden from Kanan, but she also seemed to keep Marvin out of the loop as well.

The sibling dynamics are starting to come into sharper focus, and Lou-Lou obviously has a leg up on Marvin when it comes to Raq's honesty. He was not in on the D-Wiz plan, so it would seem, and neither Raq nor Lou seemed very keen on his throwing a party that night in the first place.

Marvin presents as more of the class-clown and guy down to have a good time, while Lou-Lou is more of the stoic foot soldier. But just because they approach life through different lenses, they both appear to be loyal. So, why not loop Marvin in on the plan?

This might be something to keep an eye on moving forward, especially if things do head toward a clash between Raq and Unique. Might the eventual way to breaking apart the trio be in getting Marvin to realize that he's lower on the totem pole than his brother?

Another way to eventually get to Raq might be through her new paramour, Symphony, who is well-meaning, good-looking, and smooth as hell. But he seems utterly oblivious to Raq's line of work, and one has to imagine that's something that will eventually come up.

It's not even like she's hiding him per se, but it feels like something she wants for herself, away from her family and the life. And good for her, but how long will she realistically be able to keep the two worlds separate?

That feels like it will end up being a recurring theme throughout the series, with people trying to keep their dueling worlds far apart from each other. Juke is currently doing that as she navigates a secret relationship with Nicole, and Kanan may be forced into that as well if he continues to pursue Davina.

But the thing with secrets is that they often come to light one way or another.

Everything Else You Need To Know

Kanan found a locked door at the safe house, and they better follow up on that reveal!

Juke saw Lou-Lou with D-Wiz, so what she ends up doing with that information will be critical. If Raq plans to lie, lie, and lie some more to Kanan about what happened, Juke could blow it all to hell if she tells Kanan what she knows.

Marvin and Toni would be the oddest couple in the world, but it may be worth it to see Raq's reaction.

RIP D-Wiz. You didn't deserve to go out like that.

Things are moving along, and Kanan is still staying stuck in place. But how much longer will that be the case?

Were you surprised Raq decided to kill D-Wiz?

Will Jukebox tell Kanan what she saw?

What do you think Detective Howard's true motives are?

