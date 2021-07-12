Power Book III: Raising Kanan Snags Early Season 2 Renewal at Starz!

Starz is doubling down on the Power Universe.

The premium cabler on Monday issued an early Season 2 pickup for Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which has not even aired its series premiere.

The move is an early vote of confidence in the prequel.

The third book in the Power Universe stars Patina Miller (Madam Secretary; The Hunger Games Franchise) as Raquel Raq Thomas and Mekai Curtis in the titular role as Kanan Stark.

The cast also includes Omar Epps (House, Love and Basketball), London Brown (Ballers), Malcolm Mays (Them, Snowfall), Hailey Kilgore (Amazing Stories), Joey Bada$$ (Two Distant Strangers), Toby Sandeman (The Royals), Shanley Caswell (The Conjuring), Lovie Simone (The Craft: Legacy) and Quincy Brown (Dope).

Power Book III: Raising Kanan takes place in 1991.

It is a sprawling family drama that revolves around the coming of age of Kanan Stark, Ghost and Tommy’s mentor, partner and adversary, who ultimately dies in a hail of gunfire in the eighth episode of Power’s penultimate season.

When we catch up with Kanan here, he is the fifteen-year-old only child of Raquel Raq Thomas, a cocaine distributor with an emerging network of dealers across the city.

Much like the original Power, Raising Kanan explores themes of identity, violence, and legacy, but it is also a deep dive into the very pathology of family, the unique, complicated and fraught dynamic between parent and child, mother and father, brother and sister.

In an increasingly fractious world, family often feels like the only refuge from all the divisiveness and discord, and yet, at the same time, we often discover that it is those closest to us who betray us and our values most.

The first season of Raising Kanan is an exploration of these betrayals, the secrets and lies that accompany them, and the ways in which they fester, metastasize, and ultimately erupt.

The overarching theme of this first season is, "You reap what you sow." In other words, actions have consequences; betrayals are always uncovered; secrets are inevitably revealed; chickens come home to roost.

Every character in Raising Kanan is hiding something.

From the world, from each other, from themselves. And as the story unfolds, they each will have to grapple with the unintended and destructive consequences of the information they’ve hidden and withheld.

And while the ways in which these betrayals, secrets, and lies reveal themselves will vary, one truth will remain constant: In Raising Kanan, as in the Power Universe, no one can be trusted, and nothing is ever as it seems.

“One season isn’t enough to tell the coming of age story of Kanan Stark and his mother, Raq, a fierce and successful woman who is a force of nature,” Jeffrey Hirsch, Starz president and CEO, said via statement.

“The anticipation globally for more of the Power universe made it clear that the Kanan story needs to continue.”

Check out the trailer and be sure to catch the series premiere on Sunday, July 18 at 8 PM ET/PT.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.