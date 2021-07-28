Prison Break Star Wentworth Miller Reveals Autism Diagnosis

Wentworth Miller took to Instagram this week to reveal that he was diagnosed with autism last year.

"This isn't something I'd change … immediately being autistic is central to who I am. To everything I've achieved/articulated," the Prison Break actor shared.

Along with a photo of a blank white square, he wrote, "This fall marks 1 year since I received my informal autism diagnosis."

"Preceded by a self-diagnosis. Followed by a formal diagnosis. It was a long, flawed process in need of updating," the former Legends of Tomorrow actor shared.

"IMO. I'm a middle-aged man. Not a 5-year-old."

He noted that "access to a diagnosis is a privilege many do not enjoy," admitting that his diagnosis was "a shock," but "not a surprise."

"I don't know enough about autism. (There's a lot to know.)" he declared.

"Right now my work looks like evolving my understanding. Re-examining 5 decades of lived experience thru a new lens."

"Meanwhile, I don't want to run the risk of suddenly being a loud, ill-informed voice in the room. The #autistic community (this I do know) has historically been talked over. Spoken for," he continued.

"I don't wish to do additional harm. Only to raise my hand, say, 'I am here. Have been (w/o realizing it)."

The Michael Scofield actor also directed his followers to resources while thanking the people who shared "thoughtful + inspiring content on Instagram [and] TikTok."

“Oh – I also want to say to the many (many) people who consciously or unconsciously gave me that extra bit of grace + space over the years, allowed me to move thru the world in a way that made sense to me whether or not it made sense to them… thank you," he said.

“And to those who made a different choice… well. People will reveal themselves. Another gift.”

Miller led the cast of Prison Break for five seasons and recently announced he would not be returning to the series in any capacity.

