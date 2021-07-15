Rebel: Canceled ABC Drama Could Be Revived at Amazon-Owned IMDb TV

Rebel may be canceled, but don't count it out.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon-owned IMDb has landed the free streaming rights to the Katey Sagal drama.

While this does not clear the way for a Rebel Season 2, the outlet notes that the streamer could order more episodes if it performs well enough.

The news comes a few weeks after fellow ABC drama For Life landed at the streamer in a similar scenario, months after its cancellation.

Rebel's cancellation was a big surprise, especially because it was from Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 boss Krista Vernoff.

The ratings were also not terrible, with the series averaging 3 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

For a 10 p.m. drama on the broadcast networks, that's not a bad result.

“You give them three shows during a pandemic, they give you five episodes. Cool. Cool. Cool,” Vernoff tweeted at the time of the cancellation, while Sagal said the following:

“To all the dear rebellious @rebelabc followers. I am so touched by your support for our show," she wrote.

"As a cast and great crew and the amazingly talented @kristavernoff have just begun to gel and find our footing, the plug has been pulled, and I feel you and hear your disappointment. I wholeheartedly stand with you.”

Sagal shared that the “abrupt announcement that there would be no Season 2 based on the response from [five] airings came as a shock and a heartbreak."

"Things take time to catch on. Rebel tells the story of a woman who speaks up for what is right, the show has heart and purpose, funny and tears, and we, the cast, are all scratching our heads at the reversal of support from ABC.”

“As Rebel would say, fight for what you want, make people listen, and in this case, if our show can find another, more suitable place to land, we will do the happy dance," she continued.

"If not, we gave it our all and made our voices heard, which is the message behind Rebel! Always Speak Up!!”

ABC previously revealed that the show was simply not performing as well as expected, and with many other shows being renewed, there was not enough space on the schedule.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.