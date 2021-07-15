SurrealEstate Trailer: Tim Rozon Stars In Syfy's New Supernatural Series

If you're looking for a new supernatural series to sink your teeth into, Syfy's got one for you.

Tim Rozon stars as Luke Roman, a specialized real estate agent on SurrealEstate.

The series will also reunite him with his on-screen Schitt's Creek girlfriend, Sarah Levy, which is sure to get some attention from those loyal fans.

As if that wasn't enough, Wynonna Earp fans will also get a treat as the series progresses with Rozon's costar, Melanie Scrofano drops by for a limited engagement.

So, what's it all about?

Getting your house ready for sale is hard enough.

Trying to do it when you have uninvited guests makes it even harder. It's downright impossible when those guests range from undead to demonic.

Enter Roman Real Estate Agency. Specializing in freeing spirits and ensuring homes sell well above market value, they're one of a kind.

Syfy has had many shows like SurrealEstate. Think about ensemble mysteries with an overarching storyline that also investigates and solves unrelated but similar cases weekly.

The cast is quirky, and each character comes with a specific set of skills that help aid the hapless homeowners straddled with roving spirits.

We're dealing with apparitions and other events here, so there is definitely some drama involved. What good mystery skimps on that?

The best of the genre, though, also infuses humor throughout, leaving the audience with sharp retorts and musings that they want to remember.

SurrealEstate combines all of the above for an entertaining romp through the spiritual realm and from SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 1 establishes a story that you'll want to see through to its conclusion.

It's been a while since we've been treated to a new Syfy show, but if this one is anywhere near as successful as Resident Alien, it's not one you're going to want to miss, either.

With superheroes taking over the airwaves, we've been robbed of ghosts and demons.

SurrealEstate gets us in touch with our love of the dark side without leaving us depressed. Really, what more could you want?

We'll be covering SurrealEstate weekly as long as you stick around to read it, so be sure to check it out and come back here for a full review of afterward.

SurrealEstate airs on Syfy beginning Friday, July 16 at 10/9c.

