The Flash Season 8 Cast: Who's In? Who's Out?

With The Flash Season 7 headed for a conclusion, all eyes are on who will be back for The Flash Season 8.

On Wednesday, Deadline confirmed that original stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, and Danielle Panabaker had all closed deals to return.

Grant Gustin already had a deal to return for The Flash Season 8, so we now have four confirmed stars for the forthcoming season.

Martin plays Central City detective Joe West, while Patton plays his daughter, Iris, while Panabaker plays the roles of Caitlin and her alter-ego Killer Frost.

Gustin, of course, plays the title superhero role on the show, so there would be no show without him unless the show wanted to go with a complete reboot.

Earlier this year, news broke that Carlos Valdes was stepping away from the show as Cisco, while Tom Cavanagh was stepping away as a series regular.

"Tom and Carlos have been an integral part of our show for seven seasons, and will be greatly missed," showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement at the time.

"Both are incredible talents who created beloved characters that fans and audiences around the world have come to love. Which is why we are happily keeping the door open for return appearances."

The CW ordered The Flash Season 8 ahead of its Season 7 debut, but no decision has been made about its future beyond the already ordered season.

If it does reach the ninth season, it will become The CW's longest-running DC TV universe series, eclipsing Arrow's eight seasons.

The future of the show could all come down to whether the cast is open to returning for a potential ninth season.

The show is waning in its current season, slipping 50% in the demo and over 30% in total viewers.

It is currently averaging 0.5 million viewers and a 0.2 rating in the demo -- ranking as the network's No. 5 show in the latter metric.

