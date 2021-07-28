The Wine Show Season 3 First Look as Dominic West Gets Onboard

The Wine Show Season 3 finds Dominic West joining Matthew Rhys, Matthew Goode, and James Purefoy to discover the unfettered joy of wine.

The latest season is based in the Quinta do Noval winery in Douro Valley, Portugal, an absolutely stunning location that will make you salivate for more than its wine.

As the new season kicks off, we have a couple of exclusive clips for your pre-season enjoyment.

The first is shortly after Purefoy welcomes West to the show.

Upon his arrival, West admits that he is an empty vessel just waiting to soak up knowledge about wine.

They're cooking with Madeira, and Joe Fattorini is more than willing to teach both James and newcomer West the details on this forgotten wine after discovering the beauty of Madeira with his touring partner, Amelia Singer, on one of their latest assignments.

They both knew very little about Madeira the location let alone the wine, but like sponges, they soak it all up so that we can all benefit.

Take a look at West's welcome to The Wine Show before we take a look at Frattorini introducing West and Purefoy to another wine.

If you're a wine lover, The Wine Show will introduce you to pleasures you will quite likely never experience.

That's the truth about some of the most cherished vintages in the world. Unfortunately, very few get the opportunity to partake.

But that doesn't mean that we can't join The Wine Show hosts and their journey of discovery to go places that we only dream about.

You should be familiar with the actors, and joining them is half the fun based on that association.

James Purefoy starred in Pennyworth and joined Matthew Goode in A Discovery of Witches. Known best for The Americans, Matthew Rhys currently stars in Perry Mason, and The Affair's Dominic West, like his The Wine Show star Goode, will appear in The Crown as Prince Charles.

Yes, The Wine show features an embarrassment of talent and rich wines.

In our second exclusive clip, you'll see Purefoy and West tasting a wine that leaves them speechless. Well, as speechless as someone in their position can ever be.

Grasping at the elusive words, Purefoy describes their latest wine in the tasting as "it just slips down your throat like a pair of red velvet britches."

Huh?

You'll want to see this unfold and the reactions from West and Frattorini. It's worth the look, I promise you!

The Wine Show Season 3 premieres Thursday, July 29 on Sundance Now, Acorn TV, and AMC+.

