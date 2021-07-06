The Witcher Spinoff Casts Michelle Yeoh in Pivotal Role

Netflix's expansion of The Witcher franchise is starting to take shape.

The streamer on Tuesday announced it had cast Michelle Yeoh in the role of Scían in forthcoming spinoff The Witcher: Blood Origin.

"Scían is the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves," reads the official character breakdown.

"No one can come close to her artistry with the blade, and no one carries as much loss within their heart."

"When a chance presents itself to retrieve a stolen sacred sword, taken from her fallen tribe by nefarious means, she launches herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent."

The six-part series is set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, and will tell a story lost to time - the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal “conjunction of the spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.

Blood Origin will be a live-action limited series and a prequel to the hit Netflix series The Witcher.

Yeoh joins Laurence O’Fuarain in the cast, who will star in the role of Fjall.

"Born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a King, Fjall carries a deep scar within, the death of a loved one who fell in battle trying to save him," reads the character breakdown.

"A scar that won't let him settle, or make peace with himself or the world around him. In his quest for redemption, Fjall will find himself fighting beside the most unlikely of allies as he carves a path of vengeance across a continent in turmoil."

Declan de Barra will act as Executive Producer and Showrunner, and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will act as Executive Producer.

Andrzej Sapkowski will serve as a creative consultant on the series.

Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind, and Tomek Baginski, and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films will all serve as executive producers.

Yeoh is well known for her roles on Crazy Rich Asians, Star Trek Discovery, and Boss Level.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.