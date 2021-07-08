TV Ratings: Big Brother, Love Island Return Strong for CBS

CBS kicked off its reality-heavy summer slate on Wednesday with healthy ratings.

Big Brother kicked off its revamped 23rd season with 4 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating in the demo.

This is right on par with what the debut of Big Brother All-Stars did in the demo last August, and given that many shows have dropped hard this year, this is a solid return.

In fact, the veteran series was up 10% in total viewers.

For comparison purposes, the No. 1 in-season show on CBS was The Equalizer, and it averaged a 1.2 rating. Its No. 2 show was FBI at a 0.8 rating.

Big Brother has always had a strong digital footprint, so this is a successful debut.

After that, Love Island returned for its third season with 1.8 million viewers and a 0.4 rating -- on par with its prior average.

While the numbers look smaller, the show has been a strong streaming option on ViacomCBS streaming services.

A 0.4 rating for summer programming on the broadcast networks, especially when it's a cheap reality show.

If the show holds steady, it could be one of the biggest surprises of the summer.

Over on The CW, Kung Fu continued with 0.8 million viewers and a 0.1 rating.

In the Dark followed with 0.4 million viewers and a 0.1 rating.

FOX's Masterchef and Crime Scene Kitchen both dipped with the increased competition.

Over on ABC, The $100,000 Pyramid (3.8 million viewers/0.5 rating) and Card Sharks (2.6 million/0.4 rating) were both up with their finales.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.