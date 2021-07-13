WandaVision's Agatha Harkness Will Return, Marvel Boss Confirms

As the first Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series on Disney+, WandaVision was a huge hit.

Now, we have confirmation that one of its breakout characters will be back in some capacity down the line.

Kevin Feige opened up to Rotten Tomatoes about including the newer characters in future works, and one of them is Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness.

"That is something that is so important to the MCU: including new characters," Feige explained.

"The comics are filled with many lifetimes of spectacular characters and when you find the best actors to portray them it can quickly go from an audience never hearing of a character to them upset with us that we haven't already announced their own standalone movie.

"And that makes us all very happy."

Feige teased that Agatha will be back "someday soon."

"You will see Kathryn Hahn in Knives Out 2 next, then maybe an assortment of other things. But within the MCU, it can't come soon enough. Let's put it that way."

Agatha was a pivotal figure on WandaVision Season 1, with her being revealed as a powerful witch, but her arc was cut short when Wanda defeated her.

Knowing that Wanda will play a big role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it makes it seem plausible that Agatha's comeback could play out in that movie.

The flick is set to follow on from WandaVision Season 1, so bringing Agatha back in some capacity would make sense, perhaps in a post-credit scene to tease her next encounter with Wanda.

Kathryn has been vocal about wanting to return to the MCU, recently telling Golderby she would be interested.

"You know, she's a centuries-old witch and has seen a lot, and there's a lot of different people and beings that she's crossed paths with over the last couple of centuries, so that would be a blast to explore."

WandaVision streams exclusively on Disney+.

