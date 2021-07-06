Watch All American Online: Homecoming

Did Spencer find some clarity?

On All American Season 3 Episode 17, the teenager left the town to visit prospective universities.

Meanwhile, Simone visited her aunt and learned some shocking details about her past.

Star's Turn - All American Season 3 Episode 17

Elsewhere, Amara learned a big story involving her college and took a big risk that could make her unpopular.

Which colleges did the teens wind up choosing?

Watch All American Season 3 Episode 17 Online

Use the video above to watch All American online right here via TV Fanatic.

All American Season 3 Episode 17 Quotes

Simone: I'm not applying here. I'm just visiting my family.
Olivia: More like hiding from family. Simone's mom is, like, a lot.

Amara: Go have some fun. I'll catch you later.
Simone: Are you sure?
Keisha, Girl, don't ask twice.

All American Season 3 Episode 17

All American Season 3 Episode 17 Photos

Queen Bee - All American Season 3 Episode 17
Giving Advice - All American Season 3 Episode 17

Star's Friend - All American Season 3 Episode 17
Dance Routine - All American Season 3 Episode 17
Tour Guide - All American Season 3 Episode 17
