Watch All American Online: Season 3 Episode 19

Did Spencer lose his place on the team and at college?

On All American Season 3 Episode 19, the truth finally came out, and there were adverse effects for everyone involved.

Did Billy want to help him, or was the bridge burned for good?

Meanwhile, Jordan and Asher got unexpected news that put them on very different playing fields.

Did anyone find happiness?

Use the video above to watch All American online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.