Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 6 Episode 9

Did Behrad manage to get through to everyone?

On DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 9, the gang forgot his birthday and he tried to find a way to make them aware.

Spooner - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 8

Meanwhile, the rest of the team tried to track an alien pod to 2024 and found themselves in a television sitcom.

Elsewhere, Sara had to contend with a string of changes when she returned to the team.

