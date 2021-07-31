Watch Dynasty Online: Season 4 Episode 12

Who died?

On Dynasty Season 4 Episode 12, we finally caught up to the explosive death that changed the fabric of the show forever.

Meanwhile, Fallon was in a tough spot due to recent events, which made her question the loyalty of someone she thought was a friend.

Elsewhere, Alexis and Dominique came to blows over what they told each other in the mine.

Culhane and Sam found themselves in a dangerous situation.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.