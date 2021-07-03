Watch Dynasty Online: Season 4 Episode 9

Did Blake and Fallon manage to go public with Fallon unlimited?

On Dynasty Season 4 Episode 9, tensions mounted when a legal hurdle threatened their entire operation.

Cristal Returns to the Mansion - Dynasty Season 4 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Liam learned a shocking truth about his father's supposed death, but did Fallon support him in his time of need?

Elsewhere, Alexis and Dominique fought for survival when they got trapped in a collapsed mine.

Dynasty Season 4 Episode 9 Quotes

Corinne: You wouldn't believe what some CEO types try to ply me with.
Liam: Fancy seafood, pricey vintages of champagne, live lobster.
Fallon: Point made, darling.
Corinne: And more, which is why it's been so pleasant to just catch up with an old friend.
Fallon: Well, now that we're all old friends, I do have a tiny little request to run by you. Of course, I don't want to cross any lines.
Corinne: I assume you want my help moving along your SEC review.
Fallon: Okay, you didn't tell me your friend was a mind reader, Liam.
Corinne: I saw your prospectus come through this morning. It's just impeccable.
Fallon: So, it's a yes, then.
Corinne: No, I can't get to it for at least two months. My dense card is quite packed with companies these days.
Fallon: But their applications can't be as good as mine, right? I mean, you said impeccable.
Corinne: No, they're not, especially not the one I'm working on right now.
Fallon: Oh, it's a tech company, I bet? Millenials are the laziest.
Corinne: More infomercial than anything, but I can't talk about it.
Fallon: Okay, I understand.

Liam: So, Corinne, when was the last time we saw each other?
Corinne: I know exactly when it was. Your 18th birthday.
Liam: Oh, right. My mother had too much chardonnay and fell in the pool.
Corinne: Laura was in fine form, but I remember that day as the last time I saw your father in good spirits, despite everything.
Liam: What do you mean, despite everything?
Corinne: You know, uh, everything going on with the tankers.
Liam: I'm not sure your timeline makes sense.
Corinne: Maybe we should just drop it.

