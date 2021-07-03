Watch Dynasty Online: Season 4 Episode 9

Did Blake and Fallon manage to go public with Fallon unlimited?

On Dynasty Season 4 Episode 9, tensions mounted when a legal hurdle threatened their entire operation.

Meanwhile, Liam learned a shocking truth about his father's supposed death, but did Fallon support him in his time of need?

Elsewhere, Alexis and Dominique fought for survival when they got trapped in a collapsed mine.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.