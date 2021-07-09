Watch Good Girls Online: Season 4 Episode 13

at .

Did the strip club prove to be a viable business?

On Good Girls Season 4 Episode 13, the ladies had a new plan and after some digging, they found a way to get the upper hand.

Angry Vance - Good Girls Season 4 Episode 13

Meanwhile, the Secret Service returned to town, and it turned up the heat for Beth and Rio.

Elsewhere, Vance was unimpressed with one of the ladies and made his feelings known to everyone.

Watch Good Girls Season 4 Episode 13 Online

Use the video above to watch Good Girls online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Good Girls Season 4 Episode 13 Quotes

Rio: Always want what I already have, huh?
Nick: Always get it, too.

Rio: Maybe she's just not that into you, bro.
Nick: She'll come around.
Rio: Bitch like that don't need to be romanced.
Nick: Oh, yeah? What does she need?
Rio: Someone to yank her by that ponytail.

Good Girls Season 4 Episode 13

Good Girls Season 4 Episode 13 Photos

Stan On A Mission - Good Girls Season 4 Episode 13
Angry Vance - Good Girls Season 4 Episode 13
Making Cash - Good Girls Season 4 Episode 13
Rio Looms - Good Girls Season 4 Episode 13
Excited Ruby - Good Girls Season 4 Episode 13
Annie Smiles - Good Girls Season 4 Episode 13
  1. Good Girls
  2. Good Girls Season 4
  3. Good Girls Season 4 Episode 13
  4. Watch Good Girls Online: Season 4 Episode 13