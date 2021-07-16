Watch Good Girls Online: Season 4 Episode 14

Did Beth manage to stay away from crime?

On Good Girls Season 4 Episode 14, Beth decided to run for City Council, but the women worried they would not make as much money.

Dinner Clean Up - Good Girls Season 4 Episode 14

Meanwhile, Nancy offered Annie unlikely relationship advice, but did it fall on deaf ears?

Elsewhere, Ruby grew concerned when Stan started keeping things from her.

What did she learn about his new venture?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.

Good Girls Season 4 Episode 14 Quotes

Dean: I just, I don't want the whole thing to blow up in your face.
Beth: Then wear long pants.

Beth: What if I can't win?
Phoebe: You're a natural.
Annie: Yeah, but she doesn't know jack about politics.
Phoebe: She's great at pretending to be something she's not.

