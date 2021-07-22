Watch Good Trouble Online: Season 3 Episode 12

at .

Did Callie make the right decision?

On Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 12, she worried that Mariana working for Kathleen would lead to some bad things happening.

Wine O'Clock - tall - Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 12

Meanwhile, Gael dropped a bombshell on everyone that threatened to change his relationship with Callie forever.

Elsewhere, Malika finally shed light on her relationship with Isaac.

Was there a way forward for her and her friends?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 12 Quotes

Therapist: Issac could've chosen to stay and work things out but he chose to leave.
Malika: It's still my fault.
Therapist: Can you describe what you're feeling right now?
Malika: Ashamed.
Therapist: Shame is judgment turned into ourselves for things we often have no control over. It's usually rooted in childhood when we felt humiliated by a parent, or teacher, or peer. And we carry these painful wounds around inside us these feelings that are bad or that we ruin everything.

Malika: I wish I never told Isaac about Dyontae. I should've listened to my girls and just ...
Therapist: Suppressed your feelings?

Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 12

Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 12 Photos

Kelly Hugs? - tall - Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 12
Opening Up - tall - Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 12
Wine O'Clock - tall - Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 12
Callie's New Co-worker - Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 12
Making Herself at Home - Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 12
Coterie Crew Group Hug - tall Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 12
