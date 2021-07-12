Watch Good Witch Online: Season 7 Episode 8

at .

Did Cassie and Sam come to an agreement?

On Good Witch Season 7 Episode 8, the couple bickered over when was the right time for Sam to return to work after his shoulder surgery.

Tom and Martha at the Bistro - Good Witch Season 7 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Flower Universe tried to undercut Abigail's business, paving the way for a killer showdown.

With the Merriwick's still trying to find a way forward following recent events, a big development threatened to change everything.

Watch Good Witch Season 7 Episode 8 Online

Use the video above to watch Good Witch online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Good Witch Season 7 Episode 8 Quotes

The time I had with Jake meant everything.

Cassie

Joy: What's shakin' Martha?
Martha: Me! With excitement!

Good Witch Season 7 Episode 8

Good Witch Season 7 Episode 8 Photos

Celebrating a Marriage - Good Witch Season 7 Episode 8
Tom and Martha at the Bistro - Good Witch Season 7 Episode 8
Cheering the Prize Winners - Good Witch Season 7 Episode 8
Donovan and Abigail Take Center Stage - Good Witch Season 7 Episode 8
Adding Whipped Cream to the Trophy - Good Witch Season 7 Episode 8
Decorating the Cake - Good Witch Season 7 Episode 8
  1. Good Witch
  2. Good Witch Season 7
  3. Good Witch Season 7 Episode 8
  4. Watch Good Witch Online: Season 7 Episode 8