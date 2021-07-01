Watch In The Dark Online: Season 3 Episode 2

Did Josh and Clemens catch up with the gang?

On In The Dark Season 3 Episode 2, Murphy, Jess, Felix, and Max embarked on a horrifying mission to get some answers and remain alive.

On Their way - In The Dark Season 3 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Darnell had some explaining to do when he offered to get rid of Nia's people.

As the police started to close in, Murphy vowed to send a message that could change everything.

In The Dark Season 3 Episode 2 Quotes

Ya boy just got promoted!

Gene

Darnell: OK. I can get you all of Nia's people. Under one condition, tell them not to worry about trying to find out who killed Nia. They need to focus on your business, not revenge. Make it an order.
Josiah: If you want me to protect Murphy and them just ask.
Darnell: You know.

