Watch In The Dark Online: Season 3 Episode 5

at .

Did Murphy manage to get through to Jess?

On In The Dark Season 3 Episode 5, Murphy was still on the run, fearing for her life.

Tracking Jess - tall - In The Dark Season 3 Episode 4

Meanwhile, Trey made other plans in his attempt to catch up with everyone else on the run.

Max's life continued to be on the line due to some strange developments on back at home.

Watch In The Dark Season 3 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch In The Dark online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

In The Dark Season 3 Episode 5 Quotes

Sarah: There's a way to search a place without a warrant.
Gene: That's a warrant.
Sarah: There are loopholes.

Josh: Find, we'll get Jess, but we still need the heroin. Every brick.
Murphy: You can have it. All of it.

In The Dark Season 3 Episode 5

In The Dark Season 3 Episode 5 Photos

Hardy Boys Convince the Chief - In The Dark Season 3 Episode 5
Josh Strikes a Deal with Murphy - In The Dark Season 3 Episode 5
Looking for Max - In The Dark Season 3 Episode 5
Tracking Down Max - In The Dark Season 3 Episode 5
Tracking Down Max - tall - In The Dark Season 3 Episode 5
Max in a Beanie - tall - In The Dark Season 3 Episode 5
  1. In The Dark
  2. In The Dark Season 3
  3. In The Dark Season 3 Episode 5
  4. Watch In The Dark Online: Season 3 Episode 5