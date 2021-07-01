Watch Kung Fu Online: Season 1 Episode 10

Did Nicky and Evan manage to crack the case?

On Kung Fu Season 1 Episode 10, Evan found himself at a breaking point as things took a turn in the case.

Meanwhile, Ryan set out to introduce Joe to his parents, but he needed to do some soul-searching first.

Elsewhere, Zhylian's return threatened to unmask a long-held secret about Nicky's mentor.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.