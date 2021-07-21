Watch Little People, Big World Online: Season 22 Episode 11

Did everyone manage to play nice?

Little People, Big World Season 22 Episode 11 found Matt inviting his ex-wife and her husband-to-be over to Caryn's house, leading to surprising events.

Meanwhile, Amy and Chris continued to be at odds over who was in charge of the wedding prep.

Elsewhere, Zach and Tori adjusted to the changes in their lives after recent events.

Who helped them?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.