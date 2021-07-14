Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Online: Season 2 Episode 4

Did Anacostia and Scylla get the intel they needed?

On Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 4, the mission continued to save the council, but a surprising new threat wanted to change everything.

Working Her Magic - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Anti-witch sentiment boiled over as the Unit defended the first witch testing center at its grand opening.

How did it all play out when the forces met up for the first time?

Alder: So you're working for Petra now?
Anacostia: You set the bar for breaking protocol pretty high.

Raelle: Adil left? Because your voice isn't sexy anymore?
Abigail: What about this isn't sexy?

Hard Few Days - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 4
Missing Raelle - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 4
Still Undercover - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 4
Unwilling Parent - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 4
Is This Mike On? - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 4
Moving on Up - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 4
