Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Online: Season 2 Episode 6

Did Raelle manage to get the truth out of Tally?

On Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 6, things continued to change when Raelle brought her friend back home.

Meanwhile, Abigail faced pressure from her family when Adil accompanied her home.

Did Adil manage to even the odds?

Elsewhere, the threat facing all witches continued to make some big changes to the world for them.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.