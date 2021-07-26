Watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan Online: Season 1 Episode 2

Did Raquel manage to save Kanan?

On Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 2, it became abundantly clear that there was more going on than Kanan could make sense of.

Pour One Out - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 2

With people out to get him, it was down to Raquel to make some power moves to secure his safety.

Meanwhile, two siblings met up to delve deeper into the past for the last time.

What did they learn?

Watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan online right here via TV Fanatic.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 2 Quotes

Raquel: I'm scared, Kanan. And I need you to be here with me. Because that fear keeps us alert and awake. It keeps us alive. So, be scared. Scared of them, or scared of me. But be scared.
Kanan: I'm scared.

Eyes open, Kanan. At all times.

Raquel

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 2

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 2 Photos

Making A Sale - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 2
Pour One Out - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 2
Davina Fights - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 2
Marvin Thinks - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 2
Making The Call - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 2
Sibling Meeting - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 2
