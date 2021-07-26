Watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan Online: Season 1 Episode 2

Did Raquel manage to save Kanan?

On Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 2, it became abundantly clear that there was more going on than Kanan could make sense of.

With people out to get him, it was down to Raquel to make some power moves to secure his safety.

Meanwhile, two siblings met up to delve deeper into the past for the last time.

What did they learn?

Use the video above to watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.