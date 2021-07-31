Watch SurrealEstate Online: Season 1 Episode 3

at .

Who died in the lakeside house?

On SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 3, things took a turn for the worse when the clients arrived at the house to find out there were some unwanted residents.

Raising the Pickax - SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 3

With family dynamics and ghosts coming to the forefront, it was down to everyone at the company to find out the truth about the house.

But unlocking the secrets also led to some secrets about our lead characters.

What went down?

SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 3 Quotes

Harper: Sweet God. No! It's happening again!
Luke: Right. The wind from hell. Or, maybe, the Dyson cool tower up there. You've got a remote in your pocket. Either that, or you touched your butt for another reason that is absolutely not my business.

Shiplap ceiling is original. Kitchen is not fancy but functional. You might want to lose a few of these knives unless you're planning on selling it to the Borgias.

Luke

Greeting Prospective Guests - SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 3
Raising the Pickax - SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 3
Family Treasure - SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 3
View of the Lake - SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 3
Stake Up the Sign - SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 3
Not a Family Meal - SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 3
