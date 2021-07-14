Watch Teen Mom 2 Online: Season 11 Episode 29

Was Sean threatened by Jade's career?

On Teen Mom 2 Season 11 Episode 29, Jade was upset when her relationship with Sean slipped as her career flourished.

Meanwhile, Ashley prepared to receive her associate's degree, but Bar's schoolwork hit a road block.

Elsewhere, Leah's ultrasound approached and she braced for the results after weeks of worrying.

