Watch The Bold Type Online: Season 5 Episode 6

Where did the bold babes land?

On The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 6, the hit Freeform drama wrapped up all of its mysteries and put Jane, Kat, and Sutton made some big decisions about their futures.

Jane heart - The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 6

As one of them pondered whether a move out of New York was in the cards, another made a very different decision.

With surprise comebacks, the ladies had to face the past in order to look forward to the future.

The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 6 Quotes

Richard: Well, look at us. Making the world a better place.
Sutton: I kind of feel like we’re living in a dream, you know? Walking around, pretending like nothing is different, but it is. I literally have our divorce papers in my bag right now.
Richard: I know.
Sutton: And you’re gonna adopt a baby.
Richard: I know.
Sutton: What are we doing?
Richard: I don’t know. Can't we live in the dream a little while longer? Unless you don’t want to…
Sutton: No, I do. I really do.

Jane: I have like infinite emotions, and you know when that happens, and you just feel like you have to scream?
Sutton: I feel that way right now.
Kat: I feel that way most days. We need a release.
Sutton: Hey, you know what we should do? We should go to the subway to scream.
Jane: Oh.
Kat: Remember when we did that?
Jane: Well, you know what? We don’t actually need the subway.
Sutton: That’s true. We could just do it right here.
Kat: That’s true.

Adena sad - The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 6
Sutton and her future - The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 6
Jane heart - The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 6
Jane drinks - The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 6
Adena talk - The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 6
Kat talks - The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 6
