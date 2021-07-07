Watch The Flash Online: Season 7 Episode 16

What happened to John Diggle?

On The Flash Season 7 Episode 16, the Arrow character arrived in Central City with a weapon that could help stop the Godspeed war.

However, it quickly became apparent there was more to the mysterious arrival.

Meanwhile, Allegra and Ultraviolet's new bond was put to the ultimate test after an act of betrayal.

Elsewhere, Joe and Kristin were targeted by a suspicious force.

Use the video above to watch The Flash online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.