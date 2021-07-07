Watch The Flash Online: Season 7 Episode 16

What happened to John Diggle?

On The Flash Season 7 Episode 16, the Arrow character arrived in Central City with a weapon that could help stop the Godspeed war.

Iris - The Flash Season 7 Episode 16

However, it quickly became apparent there was more to the mysterious arrival.

Meanwhile, Allegra and Ultraviolet's new bond was put to the ultimate test after an act of betrayal.

Elsewhere, Joe and Kristin were targeted by a suspicious force.

The Flash Season 7 Episode 16 Quotes

Dad! Something's wrong. Our family, the future...It's all changed. Flash has to do something before it's too late.

Nora

Barry: Now all I want to do is run to 2049 and make sure Nora is okay. See with my own eyes that my daughter is safe. But I can't do that.
Diggle: Why not?
Barry: Dig, you know, better than anyone, what could happen if I did. Besides, with this civil war destroying the city, staying here to fight is the right thing to do.
Diggle: No it's not. Barry, I've lived a long life here on this Earth. I've been a spy, a vigilante, a soldier. Hell, I've even been the Green Arrow. Most important job I've ever had is as a dad. And there's not a bullet I wouldn't take, not a timeline that I wouldn't risk changing if it meant protecting my family. I know that now. Lyla, my kids, they're my heart, man. My soul. My entire world. How far would I go for them? As far as it takes. Everything else be damned. Don't be afraid to do the same.

