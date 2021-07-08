Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Leather Pants

Did Sutton finally give up on her friendship with Crystal?

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 8, the feud intensified when Crystal gave a terrible apology for her actions.

Ultimately, the two women had a wild argument about who was in the wrong.

Meanwhile, Harry Hamlin cooked at Lisa's party and the ladies had many thoughts.

What did Lisa say about Scott Disick?

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.