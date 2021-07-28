Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Online: It's Cold Inside

Did Eboni and Sonja manage to patch up their relationship?

On The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 Episode 11, things took a turn when they entered the boxing ring.

Meanwhile, Luann and Leah planned a birthday surprise for Ramona and Sonja, leading to some big events.

Elsewhere, Sonja's dating life was a cause for concern for those in her life.

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of New York City online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.