Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Online: The Witching Hour

Did Sonja and Bershan find some common ground?

On The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 Episode 10, the friends continued their explosive argument in front of the entire cast.

How did it all play out?

Meanwhile, Leah, Luann, and Ramona found themselves questioning the drinking habits of a friend.

How did the friend react when they asked her about it?

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of New York City online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.