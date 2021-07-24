What to Watch: Good Witch Series Finale, Roswell, New Mexico, Outer Banks

Praise be! Roswell, New Mexico, returns this week. Did we need it to be a summer show? Nope, but we sure like that it will air without stiff competition.

In the not-so-good news department, Good Witch will air its series finale, closing the door on 13 years worth of history. Sob!

Elsewhere, there's a new Lifetime movie, more fun with Outer Banks, The Wine Show returns, Burden of Proof Season 4 premieres, and there is a scary movie on Shudder starring young Randall from This Is Us.

Saturday, July 24

8/7c Next Door Nightmare (Lifetime)

Beware of the seemingly sweet senior-aged ladies!

Sarah and Kyle are on the cusp of living the suburban dream as a happily married couple who have just moved into a nice home and are expecting their first child.

You know, the millennial pipe dream! But fret not, before it gives you an existential crisis, this couple isn't prepared for their psychopathic neighbor next-door hell-bent on becoming Sarah's surrogate-mother and the grandma to their unborn child, whether Sarah and Kyle want that or not!

😳 You won't want to miss the chilling premiere of #NextDoorNightmare this Saturday at 8/7c pic.twitter.com/KH2NZhBHrZ — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) July 20, 2021

Sunday, July 25

8/7c Power Book III: Raising Kanan (STARZ)

Fresh off a tremendous pilot, Raising Kanan is back and following up with the aftermath of Buck Twenty's death.

While the streets need someone to blame, Raq does her best to protect Kanan while we learn a little bit more about Detective Howard and his ties to the neighborhood.

If you're worried about a drop in quality following the series inaugural hour, don't be. This installment is just as riveting as the first and continues to set the stage for a fascinating tale.

9/8c Good Witch (Hallmark)

It's the end of an era. But will it be the end of the Merriwicks magical legacy?

That's the main question for the series finale, but we also want to know if happy endings will be for everyone.

Be sure you tune in to the very last Good Witch and return here for a full review after it airs.

9/8c Animal Kingdom (TNT)

The boys start the treacherous job Pete offered them, but it's more daunting than they ever could've imagined, and they compete against the elements and others looking for the haul.

J's side dealings come to light, and Deran and the others are pissed about it, and Pope continues to mourn Smurf.

Brace yourselves for a thrilling hour!

9/8c Gordon Ramsay's Uncharted (National Geographic)

Chef Ramsay heads to Michigan for his next culinary adventure.

He hits up the upper peninsula of Michigan to learn more about the hidden culinary gems derived from miner culture.

If he hopes to impress the Yoopers, he has to get a handle on the regional cuisine.

.@GordonRamsay gets a lesson in making smoked fish sausage from an expert in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. #Uncharted pic.twitter.com/fOpyy6SwEJ — National Geographic TV (@NatGeoTV) July 23, 2021

Monday, July 26

8/7c Roswell (The CW)

Roswell is back! And dare we say, better than ever?

The third season comes in hot, literally, with Liz enjoying the sunshine in Los Angeles and Max and his fellow aliens enjoying a relatively peaceful time back in Roswell. But things can never stay too calm for long because where's the fun in that?

Max's failing health, Maria's new vision, and Alex's return home are all integral parts of the premiere, which is a fun ride and got us very excited for what's to come.

Tuesday, July 27

8/7c The Haves and Have Nots Final Cast Reunion Special Part 1 (OWN)

After a momentous series finale of this hit Tyler Perry nighttime soap, there is still so much to discuss.

If you haven't had enough of it yet, then you'll be happy to know that there's a two-part reunion special with the cast and Tyler Perry, and they'll be discussing all the juicy, crazy, fun, and jaw-dropping developments from the series.

What did everything think about their characters and storylines? Tune in to find out.

Wednesday, July 28

Turner & Hooch (Disney+)

We know the second episode will be a homage to Die Hard, so that should be fun.

How will Scott and Hooch work as a newly minuted K-9 unit?

You know that you cannot wait to find out!

8/7c Married at First Sight (Lifetime)

The new season continues with more couples walking down the aisle and meeting their new spouses!

One of the brides already recognized her spouse, and that's not even the most surprising development to come from the marriages.

It's another interesting collection of personalities for this one!

10/9c Good Trouble (Freeform)

And after all of that angst and friendship, Good Trouble is back to getting its grown and sexy on with an hour devoted in parts to loooooove!

Mariana has a doctor's appointment with the Love Doctor as she attempts to get back out there while continuing down the path of the New Mariana. With Isaac leaving her behind, Malika directs her attention to Dyonte.

Callie and Gael are still finding ways to be fun and flirty with Isabella around, and Matt may have backed off like a gentleman, but he still has genuine interest in Davia, and it shows.

Thursday, July 29

The Boy Behind the Door (Shudder)

In The Boy Behind the Door, a night of unimaginable terror awaits twelve-year-old Bobby (Lonnie Chavis) and his best friend, Kevin (Ezra Dewey), when they are abducted on their way home from school.

Managing to escape his confines, Bobby navigates the dark halls, praying his presence goes unnoticed as he avoids his captor at every turn. Even worse is the arrival of another stranger, whose mysterious arrangement with the kidnapper may spell certain doom for Kevin.

With no means of calling for help and miles of dark country in every direction, Bobby embarks on a rescue mission, determined to get himself and Kevin out alive... or die trying.

The Wine Show (AMC+/Sundance NOW/Acorn)

Wine lovers, unite! The third season of this show celebrating many famed souls and their love of wine is poured today.

Matthew Rhys, Matthew Goode, James Purefoy, and Dominic West host the newest season.

Based in Portugal, they learn about the Age of Discoveries in Lisbon, visit a cork harvest, road-trip through the Douro Valley, and more, while Rhys tours NYC’s wine scene and experts provide insights from around the world.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 (Paramount+)

The race to the Drag Race Hall of Fame is getting tighter as another queen got the chop.

Kylie Sonique Love won her first challenge, but will this be the first of many or just a one-time moment?

How will Ra'Jah O'Hara deal with losing another queen from her original season? And, will Pandora Boxx get her moment in the sun to win a challenge?

Gossip Girl (HBO Max)

The reboot is gathering steam, and it looks like there will be fireworks for Julien and Zoya.

Monet and Luna want to restore order on the Upper East Side, which can only mean bad things for Little Z.

Elsewhere, we finally delve deeper into a relationship we haven’t seen much of. Make of that what you will!

Friday, July 30

Outer Banks (Netflix)

The sleeper hit returns, and the Pogues are on the run.

After a string of deadly encounters, they must regroup and escape with the treasure.

With new characters in the mix, this is sure to be fun!

The Pursuit of Love (Amazon Prime)

The Pursuit of Love, directed by and adapted for the screen by Emily Mortimer from the celebrated novel by Nancy Mitford, follows the travails of the Radlett family.

At the heart of the adaptation is the relationship between cousins Linda and Fanny - their friendship will be put to the test as Fanny settles for a steady life and Linda decides to follow her heart, falling first for a stuffy Tory politician, then an ardent Communist, and finally a French duke.

As pre-war political divisions split the nation, these women’s diverging choices raise intimate, personal, and timeless questions about freedom, love, sexual politics, and the mystery of the human heart.

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

With Melissa "Yee-Hunk"ing all over the luscious Doc Lopez and Josh in hot pursuit of a schoolmarm, Emma Tate, our intrepid heroes appear to have gone their separate ways.

But don't cue the sad violins quite yet!

There's tap dancing and a bake sale and a HILARIOUS funeral and even a split-screen dance number in the forecast.

Don't miss the next trip to Schmigadoon! because you'll have to climb every mountain and ford every stream to find anything else this funny and charming!

8/7c Burden of Truth (The CW)

Burden of Truth, starring Kristin Kreuk and Peter Mooney, returns as Joanna and Billy are new parents. We can't wait to see how that affects their lives.

Burden of Truth Season 4 follows a legal case involving a mining project in Millwood that will divide the town.

Joanna also has to deal with a long-buried secret that could affect her legal career.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.