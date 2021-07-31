What to Watch: Mystery 101, Mr. Corman, Departure

Dregs of summer, my arse!

There is all kinds of good stuff coming up this week, including the return of Peacock's Departure, another Mystery 101 flick, and Apple TV's Mr. Corman, starring Joseph-Gordon Levitt.

What will you be watching this week?

Saturday, July 31

8/7c You're Not Safe Here (Lifetime)

You do whatever you can to protect your child, even from seemingly kind-hearted strangers.

Pregnant Ava fought to flee her abusive boyfriend only to find herself in the clutches of more danger. After a wealthy, childless couple, who live in the middle of nowhere, rescues Ava from a car accident, she slowly realizes they aren't what they seem.

They have plans for her and her unborn child, and none of them are good. Check out this clip!

Is William up to no good? Find out in the premiere of #YoureNotSafeHere Saturday at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/I4C59kmB3h — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) July 28, 2021

9/8c Love, For Real (Hallmark)

Is reality TV seeping into our beloved Hallmark programming? Kind of.

In this merging of fiction and reality, Hayley and her best friend Bree go on a reality dating show to publicize her fashion line, but nothing goes as planned when love, friendship, and careers are on the line.

Stars Chloe Bridges, Scott Michael Foster, Corbin Bleu, and Taiana Tully.

Sunday, August 1

8/7c Naked and Afraid (Discovery)

All you reality TV Fanatics will be happy or something to know that all-new episodes of Naked and Afraid return to Discovery.

All-Start contestants Dani and Fernando are back for their third challenge. But can they work together? That's the real question.

The two already get quite the welcome as they have to battle the forest's elements as soon as they step off the boat.

Grab your snacks and indulge in this guilty pleasure.

All-stars Fernando and Dani are in for a very wet time. Will their third challenge be a charm? #NakedandAfraid is all new Sunday at 8P on @Discovery and @discoveryplus. pic.twitter.com/lY7fEsh53c — Naked and Afraid (@NakedAndAfraid) July 29, 2021

8/7c Power Book III: Raising Kanan (STARZ)

Raq looks to makes a big move, while Kanan tries to get his foot in the door of the business by teaming up with his neglected Uncle Marvin.

Elsewhere, Jukebox finds herself in a dicey situation, and Davina confronts Kanan about Buck Twenty's murder.

This series continues to exceed expectations and brings another strong installment to the table.

9/8c Mystery 101: Deadly History (HMM)

Hooray!! It's another of my very favorite Hallmark Movies and Mysteries mystery series as Jill Wagner and Kristoffer Polaha return as Amy and Travis with a very personal investigation.

They'll travel to New York together to investigate the disappearance of Amy's uncle Alistair.

Also gone is all of Alastair’s research on the accidental death of a prominent family heir 50 years year ago – a death he believed may have been murder.

Amy and Travis join forces with the local sheriff as they work their way through a maze of clues and suspects, including an acerbic corporate CEO, an eccentric patriarch, and Alastair’s estranged wife – a literature professor who, like Amy, specializes in crime fiction.

9/8c Animal Kingdom (TNT)

You guys, Pamela Johnson has entered the building!!

After an eternity of the boys trying to figure out who this mysterious woman to whom Smurf left everything is, a frustrated Deran takes matters into his own hands and tracks her down to stake his claim. Something tells us it won't go over well.

Meanwhile, Pope and the brothers are still peeved with all of J's secrets and betrayal, Craig has to juggle Nick on his own, and Pope's mental state continues to decline. Check back in for our full review!

9/8c Gordon Ramsay's Uncharted (National Geographic)

It's the season finale, and Gordon is headed to Finland!

We'll catch Gordon taking on the Kukkolankoski Rapids, baking in a sauna, and playing swamp football before he competes against Finnish chef Kim Mikkola.

You don't want to miss a Ramsay faux pas and lots of fun.

10/9c You, Me, and My Ex (TLC)

Valentine's Day is supposed to be for couples, but that's never the case when you have an ex who is a third wheel.

Caroline draws the line when her boyfriend's ex-boyfriend wants in on the Valentine's Day plans.

Meanwhile, April asks her husband's ex-wife to be her maid of honor, and Kayee gives her boyfriend an ultimatum.

Monday, August 2

8/7c Roswell (The CW)

Michael and Isobel want answers, and they go to Jones for help. But whether or not they believe the otherworldly man is a different story.

Meanwhile, Maria continues to seek her own answers regarding her visions, while Kyle does his best to keep her safe.

Roswell Season 3 feels like a whole new show in many ways, and this episode is unlike any other in the series thus far. It's an hour not to miss!

9/8c The Republic of Sarah (CW)

After an unexpected snowstorm leaves Greylock stranded with no plows, Sarah and the town develop a creative plan to clear the roads.

Sarah gets two unexpected guests during the storm and tries to figure out how to navigate both circumstances.

Corinne and Danny are forced to deal with what happened after they can't go anywhere due to the snow.

Meanwhile, AJ and Grover are hunkering down at Sweetie Pie when Bella returns home early from school and reveals why, leaving them surprised, and AJ to reveal her own bombshell to Grover.

Tuesday, August 3

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 1 (Netflix)

With the summer slowdown on network television, now's the time to indulge in the awesome offerings of streaming services.

This long-awaited and pretty controversial item dropped on July 23rd and is for the hardcore 80s fans of the series who have grown up and always wondered about the problematic way Teela was raised -- lied to, humored, even having her own memories erased.

With a voice cast TO DIE FOR -- Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Liam Cunningham, to name just a few -- this is an intelligent, exciting, and dramatic continuation of the eternal struggle for Eternia.

The first five episodes are available NOW with the back half of the season expected in the fall. For the Power of Grayskull, binge it!

10/9c Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform)

Raelle fights for her life, just as the Army and Spree converge on a secret Camarilla stronghold.

Abigail and Adil’s mission for vengeance escalates.

Watch below.

Wednesday, August 4

8/7c Married at First Sight (Lifetime)

The final couples walk down the aisle and meet their new spouses.

Wedding receptions and ceremonies reveal whether some of the couples are compatible, and the experts may have dropped the ball again.

The drama continues on the most diverse season of the series to date.

10/9c Good Trouble (Freeform)

Alice impresses Ruby with her newfound confidence and ability to stand up for herself and others.

Meanwhile, Callie and Mariana team up for the trial. But Tony inquires about Jamie and if Gael knows that she's still in love with him.

Also, Dennis gets into a new business venture on an all-new Good Trouble!

Thursday, August 5

Departure (Peacock)

A new season of Departure follows Kendra Malley (Archie Panjabi) as she’s recruited to investigate the derailment of an experimental high-speed train in rural Michigan.

Pressure mounts for Kendra and her team to crack the puzzle as the small town reels in shock, and the world demands answers.

Their investigation reveals a plethora of disconnected events and a range of potential suspects with believable motives: a disillusioned employee, a local anti-technology politician, the tech mogul who developed the train’s software...and even a man with ties to a Mexican drug cartel.

As she works to sort through the chaos, Kendra must reckon with the inner tension that emerges between the investigation and her emotions.

Gossip Girl (HBO Max)

Halloween arrives in the Upper East Side, and that can only mean one thing:

High fashion, high drama, and even higher shade!

Little Z and Julien are now officially working on their relationship, but will Luna and Monet continue to tear them apart?

8/7c Grownish (Freeform)

The friendship group has some tough conversations and gets their protest going when an unarmed Black man is shot, sparking cries against police brutality and calls for change.

Each member of the crew responds to the news differently, which leads to some butting heads.

It's part of a two-episode event that is much-watch.

Friday, August 6

Val (Amazon Prime)

Val Kilmer starred in countless movies over the decades, from blockbusters like Top Gun to cult favorites like Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.

Now, he stars in a movie where the leading role couldn't get more personal -- a documentary of his life at his own hands.

Kilmer wasn't only a star in front of the camera but carefully documented his life along the way. This is the culmination of that life whittled down to 109 minutes.

Mr. Corman (Apple TV+)

From writer, director, executive producer, and starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Mr. Corman follows the days and nights of Josh Corman, an artist at heart but not by trade.

Things haven’t been going his way lately – his lifelong dream of a music career didn't pan out, and he finds himself teaching fifth grade at a school in the San Fernando Valley, his ex-fiancé Megan has moved out, and his high school buddy has moved in.

Aware that he still has a lot to be thankful for, Josh struggles nevertheless through universal feelings of anxiety, loneliness, and self-doubt.

Darkly funny, oddly beautiful, and deeply heartfelt, this relatable comedy-drama speaks for our contemporary generation of 30-somethings – rich with good intentions, poor with student loans, and working to become grown-ups some time before they’re senior citizens.

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Are you ready for this? No, really. Do you think you're ready for the penultimate episode of this magical and musical, hilarious, and heartfelt sensation? Take it from me; you're totally NOT ready.

For those of you who have been wondering since the opening credits rolled on the premiere, yes, Jane-Freakin'-Krakowski is in the house!

Not only that, prepare yourself for tender love stories, the revelation of closely-held secrets, and the most spectacular kick-off of a political campaign. EVER

Rumor is, the Kristen Chenoweth musical number actually ignited hope in one of the most pessimistic of souls, namely, the director, Barry Sonnenfeld.

