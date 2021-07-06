Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Cancellation: Cast Released as Search for New Home Continues

The search for a new home for NBC's canceled Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist just hit a major snag.

According to Deadline, the options on the cast expired last week, and here's the kicker:

They were not extended by Lionsgate.

While this would typically spell doom for a canceled series searching for a new home, Lionsgate is still trying to find a way to continue the series.

It's a rare development, but such a move could come down to cast availability because they are now free to pursue other projects.

With these negotiations being so intricate, it's more likely the series will remain dead, but stranger things have happened.

Deadline notes that Lionsgate is exploring continuing the show as a series, a miniseries, and a movie, possibly whichever would allow the fans to get some closure.

Unfortunately, the outlet stresses that neither option is believed to be close to reality, leaving fans in the lurch about the future of the franchise.

Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, and Mary Steenburgen would all need to be signed to new deals should the series return.

NBC officially canceled Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist earlier this year, even though it was a strong digital performer. The on-air results were not good.

Peacock was deemed a likely home, but NBCUniversal ultimately opted to scrap the series entirely.

When the cancellation was announced, series creator Austin Winsberg rallied fans to find a new home.

“Okay. Here we are. The news is out. NBC/Peacock have decided not to go forward with another season. We can discuss that later. But right now I refuse to believe the show is dead,” he tweeted in June.

“There is too much love and goodwill and the fan base is incredible. Now here is what I need.”

He continued: “I believe we can have a real chance somewhere else. But the more fan support we can throw behind it – the better."

"Please tweet #saveZoeysplaylist. Let’s get it trending and let the powers that be know the appetite is strong. Also open to any other suggestions to prove the love,” he said.

Zoey was one of four NBC dramas left on the bubble when the network unveiled its fall schedule, alongside Debris, Manifest, and Good Girls.

Now, all four shows have been canceled, with Manifest rallying to the top of Netflix's most-watched shows list.

The streamer entered negotiations to pick it up, but a deal could not be struck.

As for Good Girls, it was let go after low ratings, and a planned move to Netflix also fell through.

Debris, meanwhile, was a first-season show that failed to garner much interest throughout its run.

What are your thoughts on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist letting the cast go?

Hit the comments below.

Remember, you can watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.