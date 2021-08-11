American Horror Story Double Feature: Plot Details Revealed!

American Horror Story is back in just two weeks!

The series, which had to sit all of 2020 out due to the pandemic, returns with a two-episode premiere that is sure to usher in a refresh for the franchise.

In true AHS fashion, plot details have been kept under wraps -- until now.

The Creatures of American Horror Story 10

"A struggling writer, his pregnant wife, and their daughter move to an isolated beach town for the winter," reads the logline for the premiere.

"Once they're settled in, the town's true residents begin to make themselves known," it concludes. 

Um, what?

This suggests the writer and his family will find themselves in an unimaginable situation within this new town.

American Horror Story Season 10 Poster

Could everyone in the town be villains? It sure would make things scarier, we guess.

"A quick fix for Harry's writer's block has unexpected side effects," reads the synopsis for the second half of the premiere, which adds:

"Two eccentric locals offer Harry a helping hand."

Might these eccentric locals be Macaulay Culkin and Leslie Grossman's characters?

We've already been treated to the below photo of them.

Leslie Grossman, Macaulay Culkin on AHS

As previously reported, American Horror Story Double Feature is being split in two, giving us two distinctly different stories.

Part 1 is Red Tide, and here is the confirmed cast:

Sarah Paulson 

Evan Peters

Finn Wittrock

Lily Rabe 

Macaulay Culkin Attends Event

Frances Conroy

Leslie Grossman

Billie Lourd

Adina Porter 

Angelica Ross 

Macaulay Culkin 

Sarah Paulson Attends 2017 Tony Awards

Ryan Kiera Armstrong 

Denis O'Hare

Matt Bomer

Chad Michaels

Spencer Novich

V Nixie

Fun in the Basement - American Horror Stories Season 1 Episode 2

The franchise has been alive this summer thanks to American Horror Stories, an anthology spinoff that has had callbacks to previous seasons.

The first two episodes were set at Murder House and delved deeper into the Rubber Man.

What are your thoughts on everything you hear about the new season?

Will you be watching the two-hour premiere on August 25?

Hit the comments.

13 TV Shows That Need To Crossover
Start Gallery

