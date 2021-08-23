American Horror Story: FX Sets Special Audio Dramas Ahead of Double Feature

American Horror Story: Double Feature will finally see the light of day later this week, and FX has announced a special set of audio dramas to tease what's to come.

FX will tease the imminent premiere of American Horror Story: Double Feature with a series of audio dramas styled after a late-night radio show.

Split into three chapters, the three-to-eight-minute pieces follow an original character, Rose Flynn, as she hosts a nightly radio program from the fictional Provincetown public station KPCD 666.

Each "chapter" will feature clues, locations, and a few surprises from the first part of AHS: Double Feature. The programs will be available on American Horror Story's official channels on the social media channels for the show.

The first chapter is available now, and the release schedule is as follows: Chapter 1 - Monday, August 23rd, 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.

Chapter 2 - Tuesday, August 24th, 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET

Chapter 3 - Wednesday, August 25th, 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET

American Horror Story: Double Feature, the 10th installment of the hit anthology series, premieres Wednesday, August 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streaming the next day via FX on Hulu.

In American Horror Story: Double Feature - Part One, a struggling writer, his pregnant wife, and their daughter move to an isolated beach town for the winter.

Once they're settled in, the town's true residents begin to make themselves known. American Horror Story is an anthology horror drama created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

"Since 2011, the creators of the limited series have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel, and the apocalypse itself," reads a statement from FX.

The series will continue through its 13th season.

Spinoff American Horror Stories will also be coming back for a second season on FX on Hulu.

